Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $142.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $10,743,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

