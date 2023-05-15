NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
NACCO Industries stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.
