Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Trading Up 3.3 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 211.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

