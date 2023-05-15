New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.61. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.71.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
