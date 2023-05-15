New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.61. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

