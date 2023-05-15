Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $266,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.