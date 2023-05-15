Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.
Nextracker Stock Up 11.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.39 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nextracker (NXT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.