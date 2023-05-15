Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.39 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $457,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

