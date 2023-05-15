NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$583.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.36 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.32-$8.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NICE Trading Down 0.0 %

NICE opened at $180.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.81. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

