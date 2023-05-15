Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Noodles & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $995,228 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Read More
