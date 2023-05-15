Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $995,228 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

