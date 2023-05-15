Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $106,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of NTRS opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

