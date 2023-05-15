NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

