Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

