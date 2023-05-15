NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.