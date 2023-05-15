NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,647 shares of company stock worth $65,688,954. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR opened at $5,822.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,599.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,060.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

