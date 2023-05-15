Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Omnicom Group worth $103,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.84 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.