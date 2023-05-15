On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,669 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ON by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. ON had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

