One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

