Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,697 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,257.20.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.