Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,810 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
Shares of PCH opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.
Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic
In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
