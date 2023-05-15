Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,810 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.