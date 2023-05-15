Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,985 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AES opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. StockNews.com upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

