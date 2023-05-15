Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $173,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 137,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT opened at $17.14 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.48%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

