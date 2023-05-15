Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,344,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

