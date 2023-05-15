Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $204,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.53 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

