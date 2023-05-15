Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $218,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

BATS:PSFF opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

