Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,515 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.