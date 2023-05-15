Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NETZ. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 414,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $764,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETZ stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

