Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $10,330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter worth about $10,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 550.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 696,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 227.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 641,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Trading Up 3.9 %

OLPX opened at $3.50 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.