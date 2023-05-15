Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

