Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 804,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

