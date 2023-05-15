P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Down 0.2 %

PTSI stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $508.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.31.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

