Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

PLTR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,562 shares of company stock worth $2,342,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

