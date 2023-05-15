PBF Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

