Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.