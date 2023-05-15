Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $70,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $204.78 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

