Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $115,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

