Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $78,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.29. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

