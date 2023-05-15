Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 789,302 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $93,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

