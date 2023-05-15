Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Humana worth $77,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $527.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.83. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

