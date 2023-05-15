Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.