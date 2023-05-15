Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

