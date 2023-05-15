Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,157,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,083,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,942.5% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 513,164 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 298,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.75 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

