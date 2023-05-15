Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $233,000 Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 59.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCB opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

