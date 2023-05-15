Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $248,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Booking by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 619.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

BKNG stock opened at $2,630.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,593.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2,316.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

