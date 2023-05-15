Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $331.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.