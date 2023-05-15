Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,390 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

