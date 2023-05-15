Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 220 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BYD opened at $68.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,899,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,334 shares of company stock worth $12,967,175. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.