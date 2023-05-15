Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 4,114 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.16 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

