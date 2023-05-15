Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 852,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 117,713 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,656,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

