Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 25,101 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.