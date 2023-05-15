Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 290 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTL. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 319,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,398.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 165,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $36.00 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

