Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,155 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.18% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

LRGE stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

